Hamburger Mary's opening second location in Riverside

Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille is scheduled to open in mid-July at the former Blind Rabbit on King Street in Riverside. (Bruce Lipsky/Florida Times-Union)

Owner Gary Motes opened Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille nearly five years ago at 3333 Beach Blvd. after visiting the Tampa location.

“I fell in love with it and felt like Jacksonville needed it,” he said. “We took a chance and Jacksonville has embraced it.”

The Blind Rabbit closed earlier last month following a five-year run at 901 King St.

Hamburger Mary’s in Riverside will have its signature hamburgers — and late-night drag shows on Friday and Saturday and a brunch show every Saturday and Sunday.

“We’ve been trying to get across the bridge for years and, when this space became available, we jumped on it,” Motes said.

Motes said the Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille in Riverside will be sports themed. The sports theme is a new addition to Hamburger Mary’s, which has nearly 20 locations including Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Daytona Beach, Clearwater, and Brandon.

“We’re going to add crazy decorations and sports memorabilia from my personal collection,” he said. “We’ll have signed jerseys and paintings on the wall — it’ll be like a sports museum.”

Motes said Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille will be open at 11 a.m. for lunch service and close at midnight during the week and by 4 a.m. on weekends.

He anticipates opening the Riverside location in mid-July.

You can read the Florida Times-Union article here.

