Hakuna Matata, baby Warthogs born at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- The warthog became a popular creature after Disney introduced us to Pumbaa in "The Lion King". Now children of all ages can visit some new warthog piglets at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Four piglets, two boys and two girls, were born to first time parents "Chico" and "Acacia" at the zoo on May 11. All four babies were born with tusks and the males have cute little warts.

"Piglets! What could be a better way for children around town to start their summer vacations than coming out and seeing our warthog piglets?” said the zoo's Executive Director Tony Vecchio in a statement.

Four baby warthog piglets were born at the Jacksonville Zoo this month PHOTO: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

The four babies will make their home in the zoo's warthog enclosure and will be part of the main warthog yard in the next two weeks.

