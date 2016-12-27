Gunshot detecting technology takes more steps toward reality in Jacksonville

ShotSpotter (Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In January, Jacksonville city council will vote to spend more than $400,000 on new technology that can detect gunshots.

Gun shots are heard a lot in Jacksonville. Sometimes gunshots are reported and other times officers don't find out until a gunshot victim shows up at the hospital.

"We have a crime problem here in Jacksonville and we need to do something - so this is a start,” says Councilman Garrett Dennis.

Dennis represents District Nine. That's where Eureka Gardens and other problem areas are. Last month, 7 people were shot. In January, city council will vote to put ShotSpotter in high crime areas.

ShotSpotter places sensors around town to detect gunshots.

"You don't have to wait for a 911 call, that call will automatically go out. It will be received from the database and units will be deployed in that direction,” says First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman.

About 80 cities around the country use the technology.

Baughman says this program will be a big help in fighting crime.

"The response time of catching someone will be greater. In Phoenix and in San Francisco they say the results have been in favor of fighting crime,” says Baughman.

Dennis says this will be another tool that police can use.

"The technology alone won't do it, but I think it will be a great start to reducing and detouring,” says Dennis.