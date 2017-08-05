Green Berets storm the greens for charity

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- People turned out for the Green Berets Charity golf tournament to support the military, but the Special Forces Association hosting the event was there supporting the community.

Steve Muskett is a member of Chapter 88 of the SFA. He’s been a witness to all the good that this organization can do.

“This chapter is really involved in a lot of different things from community outreach to ROTC programs, to smile programs, there’s just a lot of things that this organization is involved in," said Muskett.

The tournament is in its third year, complete with a putting contest, team scramble play and even a new car for anyone who hit a hole in one on a certain Par 3.

This year’s event was special though. It was in honor of Ted Lee, a retired Green Beret and devoted member of the SFA who died last year.

His family was on hand to support the organization he loved so much. His son Chris Lee along with his brother Alex and Alex’s wife Stephanie where among the groups golfing.

“Today was a very special day," Lee said. "He passed away back on October 7th and this is just a culmination of everybody's life he touched throughout his years and this is a great event."

This group continues to work to strengthen their community. One of their greatest missions remains to offer support to fellow veterans and their families. Like the Lees, Sonny McClintock is playing today and honoring someone he lost.

“They’ve allowed me to tag along since my son was KIA last January in Afghanistan," McClintock said. "He was a special operator out of the 19th group."

Sergeant first class Matthew McClintock was 30 years old when he was killed in action. Matthew died a husband and a father. The SFA was there for his father Sonny to provide the kind of support that only other members of special forces could.

“I can’t say enough about them because they opened their arms to me," said McClintock.

They give for their country because they feel a duty to and because they enjoy it. On this day they raised over 7 thousand dollars for multiple charities. The Special Forces Association of North Florida Chapter 88 is hoping that next year they can do even more.

Dewey Walker, President of the Special Forces Association North East Florida Chapter, says they’ll need a little help if they’re going to do that.

“We really need the support of the local community, the business community," Walker said. "We’re here, we’re doing something, we’re trying to help your community."

The active duty soldiers and veterans of the SFA are used to operating in secrecy. Now, as they give back locally, they hope a little attention can go a long way.

© 2017 WTLV-TV