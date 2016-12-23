Governor appoints former chief of staff to UNF Board of Trustees

Gov. Rick Scott appointed the founder of a church management group to the Board of Trustees for the University of North Florida Friday afternoon.
Adam Hollingsworth, 48, is from Tallahassee and is the found and principal of Ergon Strategies, LLC., a church management and strategic consulting firm, according to a release from the governor's press office.
He is the former Chief of Staff to Gov. Scott.
