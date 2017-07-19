Gov. Scott vists Jacksonville to celebrate a small business stretching its legs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Governor Rick Scott visited Jacksonville on Monday to celebrate economic growth and new job opportunities in Florida.

Governor Rick Scott visited Florida Forklift’s new facility in Jacksonville. Florida Forklift is a dealer of new, used and rental forklifts and was founded as Tampa Forklift in 1974.

Florida Forklift's added locations in Winter Haven, Orlando, Jacksonville and Fort Myers and currently employs more than 60 Floridians. The new Jacksonville facility will allow the small business to continue its growth and create additional opportunities in the community.

“I am proud to highlight the success of a great small business Florida Forklift today and celebrate its new facility in Jacksonville. We have fought to cut taxes and reduce burdensome regulations on businesses in our state so companies like Florida Forklift can thrive and create opportunities. By making critical investments in our state’s economic development through the $85 million Florida Job Growth Grant Fund, we are ensuring our continued economic growth and helping Florida become the number one place for families and job creators to succeed," Scott said.

Florida Forklift President Gary Mansell said, “I’d like to thank Governor Scott for his commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and support of small businesses like Florida Forklift. The team at Florida Forklift is incredibly grateful for our success in the state for over 40 years, especially here in Jacksonville, which has helped make the move to this new facility possible. We look forward to providing great service to many more Floridians and creating opportunities for years to come.”

