Gov. Scott conducts ribbon-cutting ceremony for JTB flyover

Gov. Rick Scott made a stop in Jacksonville Wednesday, speaking ahead of the opening of the new flyover ramp on I-95. Photo: FCN file video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott made a stop in Jacksonville Wednesday, speaking ahead of the opening of the new flyover ramp on I-95.

The ramp will improve the flow of traffic from southbound I-95 to eastbound JTB.

The flyover will help drivers avoid traffic lights while decreasing fatalities and congestion, according to FDOT.

Gov. Scott cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon on the $78 million project. The governor initially announced the project back in February 2013.



The flyover, when it's opened in a week, will see 112,000 motorists per day, according to officials.



In Jacksonville alone, the governor said there are $1.7 billion-worth of transportation projects underway, with more than one-million dollars spent each day on infrastructure.



