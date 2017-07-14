Glynn County son charged with mother's murder denied bond

A Glynn County man who has been charged with the murder of his 72-year-old mother was denied bond Friday.

John Roosevelt, 49, stepped before a judge Friday morning and entered a plea of not guilty. He was arrested last June following the disappearance of his mother, Linda Mansfield.

Mansfield went missing around May 15. A case worker with Adult Protective Services noticed she was missing when she went to check on her after reports that Roosevelt had been stealing from her.

Upon investigating, Roosevelt was arrested in May for reportedly stealing from his mother, police said.

The judge denied Roosevelt bond. No future court dates have been set.

