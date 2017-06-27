Glynn County receives $6.7 million for Hurricane Matthew clean up

Resident, Ron Wilson walks along the waterfront littered with debris after Hurricane Matthew passed through St. Simons Island, Ga., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (Associated Press)

BRUNSWICK, GA. | Glynn County received $6.7 million Tuesday as an initial reimbursement on the $11.4 million cost of cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency\Homeland Security Director Homer Bryson handed over the check to Glynn County Commission Chairman Bill Brunson and to Capt. Jay Wiggins, director of Emergency Management for the county.

“We are pleased to be able to help Glynn County receive this grant to reduce the financial burden the hurricane placed on the community,” Bryson said. “The goal is to bring the county back to pre-disaster conditions.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, paid a promised share of the cleanup through its Public Assistance Grant program. The state coordinated the process with local governments and then applies for the federal reimbursement.

Glynn County was among 20 Georgia counties that received a presidential declaration in October. The grant covers debris removal and personnel and equipment costs that the county incurred from the storm.

The county has projected it is entitled to reimbursements of $9.1 million from FEMA, $1 million from the state and $179,000 from the insurance coverage while paying for about $1.1 million itself.

The total coast was $11,435,819 with the removal of downed trees, limbs and some structures totaling $9.5 million, the county said.

