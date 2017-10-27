Glynn County, Brunswick sex offenders to be on Halloween watch

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2015 Getty Images)

BRUNSWICK, GA. | About 75 sex offenders will be required to stay at a daily reporting center between 6 and 10 p.m. Halloween night as children are out trick-or-treating, police said.

The sex offenders are on probation or parole and under the supervision of the Georgia Department of Community Services, said Chip Dixon, supervisor of the Brunswick office.

“We’ve had them there the past four years. It’s part of keeping our children safe,” Dixon said. “It helps us all sleep a little better.”

The mandatory reporting on Halloween is part of the conditions imposed on sex offenders on parole and probation, Dixon said.

There are 171 registered sex offenders in Glynn County, 51 of whom are jailed, the county police, Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick Police Department and Department of Community Services said in a joint statement.

Those who aren’t required to be at the reporting center at the corner of Monck and Union streets will still be watched, the agencies said.

Glynn County deputies will check on registered offenders at their homes and Glynn County and Brunswick police will have extra officers on patrol while children are going door-to-door collecting candy, the statement said.

Even with those safeguards, the four agencies encourage parents to check the sex offender registry before Halloween night to learn where sex offenders live. The Sheriff’s Department maintains a registry at www.glynncountysheriff.org.

Camden County is urging parents to use its mapping and notification service OffenderWatch to avoid the homes of sex offenders.

“In Camden County, there are approximately 93 registered sex offenders. We want you to know where they reside so that you can avoid those houses when trick-or-treating,” Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor said.

Proctor said parents and guardians would be wise to use the service any time of year to register any addresses their children frequent to get free automatic email notifications should a sex offender move into an area.”You can register any and all addresses where your children spend time,” the sheriff said, “for example, friend’s, grandparents’ or babysitter’s addresses.”

To use the service go to the Sheriff’s Office webstie at http://www.camdensheriff.org and click on the “Sex Offenders” link on the left side of the page. Select “Offender Watch” and follow the instructions to search for sex offenders or sign up for the email alerts on offenders living nearby.

