Tips to help you get ready for the Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown is on for one of the biggest match-ups each year in college football.

On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and others provided their tips for anyone planning to attend the Florida-Georgia game or come to downtown to tailgate:

You should plan on being parked at least five hours before kickoff and remember where you park Know what items you are and are not allowed to bring into the game If you don't have a ticket to the game, don't come downtown

“If you don’t have a ticket to the game and you live in Jacksonville, the best thing to do is go to the beach, stay out of this complex because all you do is impact these people coming in here trying to find a place to park and tailgate,” said Gator Bowl Sports President and CEO Rick Catlett.

Event officials also added other important information for fans to know:

The Florida Gators are the home team and are located on the West side of the stadium.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the visiting team and are located on the East side of the stadium.

ARRIVE EARLY.

The stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s focus will shift to pedestrian traffic at that time. Vehicles should expect traffic delays.

Follow the sign board parking directions on display on roadways throughout the city.

Lanes on Gator Bowl Boulevard and Bay Streets will be reversed during the third quarter. All traffic will flow away from the stadium.

Gameday Xpress service begins at 12:30 p.m. and continues for one hour after the game has ended.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 WTLV-TV