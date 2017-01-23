Will insurance cover damage to Georgia properties?

Big Oak tree snapped like a toothpick from tornado in Southeast Georgia. (Photo: Ken Amaro)

Two years ago, Deena McNaught bought her home on Horseshoe Cove. She and her husband loved the trees.

On Sunday, it was the trees that destroyed her home and turned her live upside down

"I just grabbed my puppies and ran to the bathroom and the windows blew out and there was a blast," she said.

The blast was followed by the crashing sound of trees falling on her home and in her yard. It was over in seconds, but the truth is it won't be over for awhile.

"I was stunned," she said. "I called my boss and said I was not going to be in for a couple of days."

She also called her homeowners insurance company and was pleased to learn she is covered.

"They're covering all sort of things," she said.

Homeowners insurance provides coverage for certain perils, hers include Wind and Hail. There are maximum limitations but it pays for damage to her home and to remove trees from her home.

But the trees that just fell they're not covered. It also includes a deductible. McNaught was told her deductible is about $1,000.

"It is going to be awhile before my home is back to normal; it is structurally damaged," she said.

Her policy also provides living expenses and she said it covers her pets as well.

"They said they're your family and they will cover them," said McNaught.

Later in the week, she will meet with an adjuster to find out the scope of the damage to her Georgia home.

If her insurance policy had excluded coverage for wind and hail, there is a great probability her claim would have been denied.

It is a reminder to check your policy now to see what is covered and what is not.

(© 2017 WTLV)