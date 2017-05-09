West Mims fire: How you can help?

Donations received at the St. Marys fire department. PHOTO: Facebook/St. Marys Fire Department

More than 600 firefighters and other personnel are battling the 140,000+ acre wildfire known as the West Mims fire near the Florida/Georgia state line.

Many of you have been asking how you can help the many first responders that are spending countless hours and putting their lives on the line.

More than anything, donations of supplies and snacks that can help fire crews on the front lines are appreciated.

All fire stations in Camden County, including in Kingsland and St. Marys, are accepting donations of supplies.

Hagan Ace Hardware locations in Hilliard and Glen St Mary and Brandeis Ace Hardware in Callahas are also accepting donations.

Crooked Rooster Brewery in Macclenny is also a drop off point for supplies.

Some of the supplies crews can use are:

Bottled water

Baby Wipes

Gatorade or Powdered drink mixes

Sunscreen and Bug Spray

Snacks (things like protein bars, beef jerky, cheese sticks, peanut butter crackers)

Bandanas

Large Paper towels

Hand Sanitizer

Toiletries (Deodorant, chap stick, razors, shaving cream, toothpaste/toothbrushes)

Coolers and Ice

The St. George Church of God is also accepting donations for firefighters and help serving meals to fire crews during lunch and dinner, but call 912-843-2285 or 912-843-2450 before dropping off.

