West Mims Fire closing in on 100,000 acres

The West Mims Fire has burned nearly 95,000 acres in and near the Okefenokee Swamp since lightning started it on April 6, the incident management team said in an update before noon Saturday.

If predictions hold true, the fire is likely to have burned a quarter of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge before it turns a month old.

The fire consumed 7,000 more acres since the Friday report, but much of that growth resulted from the fire backing south against the wind and along other areas already burned.

Crews from the 488 personnel assigned to the incident have successfully carried out strategic firing operations south of the 4,000-foot Chesser Island boardwalk, east of Mitchell Island, both on the east side of the refuge, and on the north side of Billys Island near Stephen C. Foster State park near Fargo.

Winds were predicted to come from the southeast Saturday at 8 mph with gusts reaching 12 mph, which is calmer than previous days when the fire took runs to the east between 4 p.m. and nightfall. Record highs in the mid-90s were also expected in the area, which would continue to dry already volatile fuels even more.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast, but John Barborinas, who is providing long-range assessements on the fire, said rain typical of spring would likely only be a “fire slowing event.”

The fire is likely to burn until there is persistent heavy rain from a tropical storm or until the winter rains come, he said.

One landowner saw the effects of those conditions Thursday when the wind pushed the fire into his timberland just outside the refuge.

Joe Hopkins, president of the family-owned Toledo Manufacturing Co., said fire crews had to stop three heads in rapid succession.

“They had tractor-plows, fire engines, helicopters and tankers,” Hopkins said. “They got on it like fire ants on a grasshopper.”

There was heavy smoke, spot-overs and “fire falling from the sky,” Hopkins said.

When the crews contained that head, Hopkins said he was relieved briefly until he saw another plume of another head coming toward his land.

Once that was contained, a third came, he said.

Hopkins said his losses were confined to 3- and 4-year-old trees and that many of them were lost to tractor plows that stopped the fire’s march.

“If we’d had this much equipment [in 2011], I wouldn’t have lost 4,300 acres,” Hopkins said.

Those trees included natural stands, very young trees and others 10 to 20 years old, he said.

Firefighting resources were stretched thin in 2011 as two huge fires merged inside the swamp and two other big ones threatened communities east of the Okefenokee and west of Waycross.

Smoke from the fire was expected to settle over Waycross all day Saturday and reach as far as Hazlehurst. Visibility along portions of U.S. 1, Georgia 121 and roads around Waycross could be affected.

Individuals sensitive to smoke were encouraged to avoid prolonged or heavy heavy outdoor exertion.

Stephen Foster remains closed as is all water access at Suwannee Canal Recreation Area. Also closed are Georgia 177 between Georgia 94 and Stephen Foster, the Suwannee River Sill and the Pocket. Burn bans are still in effect in the refuge and Baker County.

A Georgia Forestry Commission team is managing the fire with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Florida Forest Service, and U.S. Forest Service.

