Wave of overdoses in Central Ga. kills 2, leaves dozens hospitalized

Dozens in central Georgia have been hospitalized in the last two days from pill overdoses and two have died.

A release from the Department of Public Health says they’ve aware of a potentially lethal substance in street drugs throughout the region.

Overdoses have been reported in Centerville, Perry, Macon, and Warner Robins, but the drugs may also be sold in other parts of the state.

Patients reported purchasing yellow pills believed to be Percocet.

The substance in the pills has not yet been identified, but it’s requiring massive amounts of Narcan to counteract the effects.

First responders told the department that patients are being place on ventilators because they have stopped breathing and are unresponsive.

The DPH is working with the GBI and federal agencies on the investigation.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones has identified the two people who died due to pill overdoses.

He said Gregory Mitchell, age 52, of Macon died Tuesday morning at the Medical Center Navicent Health. His autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Amirrah Gillens, age 36, died Sunday at the same hospital, Jones said. Her autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

