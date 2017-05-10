Two injured after an SUV slammed into a Brunswick Winn-Dixie

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Two people have been injured after an SUV slammed into the front of a Winn-Dixie store in Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the 5420 New Jesup Highway location.

The Brunswick Fire Department said the two people were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. It is also unknown what caused the SUV to lose control.

The Glynn County Police Department is now investigating the incident.

The Winn-Dixie also remains closed to customers.

