Reports: Two Brunswick HS basketball players arrested, face sexual molestation charges

Brunswick High School (Photo: Google Maps)

Two players on Brunswick High School's basketball team have been arrested, a source with the school confirmed with First Coast News Saturday.

The Brunswick News first reported the story. Its article states that the two students, who are seniors, were charged with aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes over an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old girl that took place off of campus. It is not known if the girl is a student of the school.

"I am heartbroken for everyone involved," the source told First Coast News. "We don't know all the details about what happened. It's all speculation."

The two students have been booked to into the Glynn County Detention Center.

