Trump approves disaster relief for Georgia counties

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in several Georgia counties Thursday and approve the use of federal aid money to assist recovery efforts in those areas.

Over the weekend, several severe storms rolled through south Georgia and left 20 dead throughout the region.

Trump is making federal aid available to Berrien, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Turner and Wilcox counties.

From the White House:

FEMA said that damage surveys are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

Residents and business owners who suffered damage from the storm in the designated counties can apply for assistance starting Friday by registering at this link or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA or 1-800-462-7585.

