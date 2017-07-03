Stabbing call leads to officer-involved shooting in Brunswick

Photo: file

Multiple agencies are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Brunswick, Georgia, Monday night, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Brunswick Police say it was called out to the 2100 block of "N" Street in reference to a stabbing around 7:13 p.m.

An off-duty Brunswick officer responded, which resulted in the officer-involved shooting, police said in a statement. Police didn't reveal what the events that led up to the shooting.

A man and woman were involved in the incident. They were transported to the hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment. Their medical status is unknown at this time.

Police didn't reveal the condition of the officer involved in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is also on the scene investigating.

