St. Marys police search for driver who hit and killed man Friday

A man was struck and killed on a St. Mary's roadway early Monday morning. Now, the hunt is on for the hit and run driver.

The body was found in a ditch around 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Kings Bay Road. Police believe the man is in his 40's or 50's. He was found in a ditch along the busy roadway in an area with heavy brush that obstructed view. St. Mary's Police believe the man was hit about eight hours earlier. He was found by a passerby.

Police are trying to identify the man and figure out who hit him.

St. Marys Police, the Camden County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol are all working on this investigation.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call the St. Marys Police Dept at 912-882-4488.

