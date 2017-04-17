Sonny's employees glad they could help stop attempted abduction: 'This was a God moment'

Sonny's employees Amber and Jordan who stopped a man from abducting an 11-year-old. (Photo: Steven Dial)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A registered sex offender is back in jail after allegedly attempting to abduct a young girl.

"The girl runs out screaming he is trying to kidnap me," said Amber who works at the Sonny's BBQ in Brunswick, Georgia.

Around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the Sonny's in Brunswick, workers heard a child scream from the bathroom.

"As a mom, when I heard that scream, a reality check came over me and probably along with my whole entire staff," Amber said.

Amber and Jordan were the first to run in the bathroom and call 911.

"I have a child the same age. It was eye opening for me," Jordan said. "I will not ever let my child go to the bathroom I don't care if it's a single stall, a stall that you can crawl under, or a stall where you have to shut the door: I will go in that bathroom."

Police arrested John Schuler - a registered Sex offender. Officials say he allegedly grabbed the girl by the throat before she scared him off.

First Coast News were able to view the surveillance video but the manager didn't want us to show it to protect the identity of the girl and her family.

In the video, you can see the suspect follow the girl into the bathroom and then run in the men's bathroom nearly two minutes later. Amber pulled him out and workers stopped him from leaving.

"We immediately did like a lockdown. I was not going to let him leave the store."

Jordan called 911.

"The family came over and I sat with the girl for a while and tried to calm her down," Jordan said. "I told her everything is ok, we have the police coming."

Police arrived nine minutes after the incident.

The employees are just happy they were able to help the girl before anything serious happened.

"This was a God moment. God put me in the right place at the right time, put Jordan in the right place the right time, put my staff in the right place. That's what I believe. God saved this girl, we were just people in the right place."

