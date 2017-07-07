Small plane crash-lands in field in Gainesville, Georgia

A small plane has crash-landed in a field in Gainesville, Georgia. Photo: Hall County Fire Services.

A pilot of a small plane has received minor injuries after crashing crashed into a field in Gainesville, Georgia, according to Hall County Fire Services.

The pilot as was reportedly traveling from Jacksonville to Gainesville when the pilot crash-landed in a field near the 3200 block of Athens Hwy.

The pilot was the only one on board and wasn't transported.

The plane is registered to Sol F. Williams, but at this time, authorities haven't confirmed if Williams was the pilot.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate.

