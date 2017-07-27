Several Camden Co. roads closed due to flooding

Several dirt roadways in northwest Camden County have been closed off due to flooding in the area.

Kings Bay Road, Lattany Road, and Notta Road are all closed until further notice, the county's public works department announced Thursday. All of those are off Georgia Highway 110.

Also, Old Post Road between Incachee Road and Lattany Road is also closed.

Much of the county has received more than four inches of rain in the past day and another two to four inches is possible.

