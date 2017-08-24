Police investigating barricaded person near elementary school in Brunswick

Brunswick police are on the scene of a person who may be barricaded inside a home near an elementary school.

Brunswick Police tweeted they are on the scene in the 1900 block of Lee Street, which is very close to Burroughs-Molette Elementary School.

The school district tells First Coast News that the school is on a "soft lockdown".

