Officer-involved shooting investigation in Glynn County

Police lights.

The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed reports about an officer-involved shooting in Glynn County.

A store employee at an Exxon at 2668 U.S. Highway 17 S. in Brunswick said the police department has advised the gas station and the Dairy Queen nearby go on lockdown because a suspect is on the run.

US-17 is also shut down near the store, the employee told First Coast News.

We have crews on the way.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV