I-95 reopens in Glynn County after fatal crash

Interstate 95 is back open after a fatal crash in northern Glynn County Monday.

The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Troopers ay a FedEx truck was traveling southbound along I-95 and crossed over the median into the northbound traffic. A black Equinox was entering onto the northbound lane at exit 38 when the crash happened.

The driver of the Equinox was killed. Troopers didn't release the driver's identity.

The driver of the FedEx truck said his front right passenger tire blew out, which caused him to lose control.

Gergia State Patrol is now investigating.

This is the sixth fatal crash that happened in Glynn County in the past two weeks.

