Glynn Co. residents allowed back Thursday at 8 a.m.

The City of Brunswick Georgia Police Department shared this photo on Sept. 11, 2017, showing that three hours after high tide the intersection of Glynn Ave and FJ Torras Causeway was still flooded. (Photo: City of Brunswick Georgia Police Dept.)

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, all Glynn County residents - including those in Brunswick and Jekyll Island - will be allowed to return home.

For the past several days since the storm, law enforcement and National Guard members have been guarding entrances to Glynn County, blocking off exits along Interstate 95 and other roads into the area.

The county barred people from returning who'd evacuated out of a fear for their safety after the county suffered serious damage after the storm.

County officials say the critical infrastructure of the county is still extremely fragile. Power is still out to over 26,000 people - more than half the county.

Glynn County will be rebuilding from this disaster for months to come.

A curfew remains in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. until Saturday for the county.

