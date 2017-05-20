Georgia Power implodes power plant near Brunswick Saturday

With a series of booms, Georgia Power Co.'s oil-fired Plant McManus was felled by implosion at 9 a.m. Photo: Florida Times-Union

BRUNSWICK, GA. | The smokestack at Georgia Power Co.’s Plant McManus sent up its last puffs of black smoke about 9:02 a.m. Saturday as it collapsed, felled by a series of explosions along with the nine-story electrical generation facility that hit the ground seconds before it.

It took contractor Pettigrew Inc. only seconds to carry out the final explosive phase of bringing down the building, and the dozens of people who had gathered to watch were taken by surprise as the implosion of the six-decades-old facility started right on time.

“There it goes,” someone said as the sounds of a few small explosions carried across the marsh to where people stood with cameras at the gate and along what had once been marsh. Then after a barely noticeable pause, the explosions resumed in even, rapid cadence as the power plant began to sag, transformed from a solid old rectangular building into a piece of melting impressionist art.

The 180-foot-tall smokestack sent up its last black, sooty puffs as the building disappeared into a cloud of gray smoke and dust, and then the brick stack followed it straight to the ground.

“It looks like it’s never been down there,” said Carlos Champion who could remember when it wasn’t.

He saw the plant under construction and moved into a house overlooking the then oil-fired plant in 1955.

“All this used to be saltwater marsh,” he said of a wide hole between his house and the island where Plant McManus sat.

Then a rail spur was put in along the south side of Crispen Boulevard and coal trains came making deliveries to the plant when it was converted from oil to coal. Georgia Power also built a dike across the salt marsh.

“They put in a fresh water pond and put coal ash in it,” he said.

Acting under new EPA regulations, Georgia Power is excavating that coal ash impoundment - and some of Champion’s land - and hauling it away. They will take out the dike and the area will again become salt marsh.

Frank Medina watched the implosion from higher ground a couple of streets away from the gate that closes off the causeway to the island. Medina said he used to walk the causeway and around the plant a few times each day before 9/11. After the terrorist attacks, security increased at all power plants.

“I took three or four deer out of their fences that had got hung up,” he said of the days when the road was still open.

“I watched that thing go from coal to oil to gas and oil,” he said.

He also watched the coal trains and watched the tracks get torn up years ago.

The plant may have been taken down by an implosion, but it was already doomed by stricter air admission standards and more efficient means of power generation.

© 2017 WTLV-TV