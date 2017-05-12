Georgia governor removes log truck restrictions so logs may be removed after fire

The fire can be seen for miles and is blocking Highway 94. PHOTO: Juliette Dryer, First Coast News

As a nearly 150,000-acre wildfire torches areas in and around the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed an executive order Friday allowing logging trucks to move into the burned areas and take the logs.

Log trucks running in the burned areas can salvage the timber burned up if they act quickly to harvest standing scorched trees, the refuge wrote on its Facebook page. Timber is a large part of the local economy in the area.

The West Mims fire began April 6 after a lightning strike and has continued to burn for well over a month. It is only 16 percent contained at the time of this writing. Over 800 firefighters are working to knock the blaze back.

READ MORE | West Mims wildfire raging in the Okefenokee wildlife refuge

Mobile Users:

Click Here to see the map

© 2017 WTLV-TV