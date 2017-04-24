Four year old hospitalized after pitbull attack in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, GA. A 4-year-old child was attacked by a pit bull Monday and taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville for treatment, Glynn County Police Chief Matt Doering said.

A baby sitter left the child unattended briefly, and the child went into the back yard of the Ogg Avenue residence where the attack occurred, Doering said.

The dog was chained, Doering said.

The child suffered severe lacerations to the head and skull punctures and was transported to Wolfson’s, he said.

Glynn County Animal Services removed the dog from the home, he said.

Ogg Avenue is a one-block street just outside the Brunswick city limit lined with duplexes.

This story first appeared on jacksonville.com

Florida Times-Union