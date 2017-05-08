Camden County issues burn ban

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga.- Fire chiefs in Camden County (GA) have issued a county-wide burn ban until futher notice.

" Our crews and resources are stretched and very limited. Even the smallest of fires can trigger a disaster in the area." a statement from the county says.

Camden County firefighters are helping battle the 134,000 acre West Mims fire in neighborhing Charlton County, along with crews from St. Marys in Kingsland.

The county is also asking for donated supplies to be brought to county fire stations to send to crews battling the West Mims fire.

Items they are looking for include: Drinking water, Baby Wipes, Gatorade, Bug Spray, Snacks, Bandanas, Large Paper towels, Hand Sanitizer, Coolers, and Ice.

