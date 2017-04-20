Camden County Commissioner arrested, charged with misdemeanor battery

Gary Anthony Blount, District 4 Commissioner in Camden County, was charged with misdemeanor battery after a domestic dispute call. Photo: St. Marys Police Department.

Camden County's District 4 Commissioner, Gary Anthony Blount, has been arrested for allegedly pushing a woman, causing cuts and bruises to her body.

Court records show that a St. Marys Police officer responded to a call about a domestic dispute at Cinnamon Fern Trail in St. Marys, Georgia, on April 15. When he arrived, he noticed the victim suffer from a large cut on her left arma nd a bruise on her right arm. He said when she turned around, the officer noticed dirt on her back and butt. He also said he saw a small cut to her upper lip.

The victim told the officer that Blount accused her of taking his cell phone, but when she told him she didn't have it, she said Blount became angry. She said Blount then took her wallet and pushed her, causing her injuries.

Blount was found with cuts on his hands and he told the officer he had been drinking, court reports show. The officer said he never detected alcohol, but noticed a tear in his shirt and blood under his lip.

Blount was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery. He was transported to the Camden County Sheriff's Office for booking.

