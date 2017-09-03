Brunswick man, 22, arrested for murder

The Glynn County Police Department has arrested Harrison Lewis, 22, for murder.

According to a press release from police, officers responded to Simon Drive in Brunswick, Georgia to do a welfare check. Neighbors told officers they had not seen the man who lived at the mobile home in several days.

Officers recognized the smell of a decomposing body as they arrived at the door and when they were able to get inside, they found the man dead. The victim's name is not being released at this time, as next of kin has not been notified.

The circumstances surrounding the murder have not been released at this time.

