Brunswick H.S. football coach sought, allegedly had inappropriate relationship with student

First Coast News , WTLV 8:01 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

The Glynn County Schools Police Department is searching for a Brunswick High School football coach who is allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a female student, according to an investigation.

Police said they are searching for Kenneth A. Mainor, 31, who is also a long-term substitute teacher, has an active arrest warrant against him. Police reports claim he is facing a charge for sexual assault.

Mainor is described to be about 6-feet-tall, weighs about 190 to 215 lbs., has hazel eyes and dreadlocks.

If you see Mainor, call the school police at 912-267-4100 ext 7111.

