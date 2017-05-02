Brunswick H.S. football coach sought, allegedly had inappropriate relationship with student

The Glynn County Schools Police Department is searching for a Brunswick High School football coach who is allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a female student, according to an investigation.
Police said they are searching for Kenneth A. Mainor, 31, who is also a long-term substitute teacher, has an active arrest warrant against him. Police reports claim he is facing a charge for sexual assault.
Mainor is described to be about 6-feet-tall, weighs about 190 to 215 lbs., has hazel eyes and dreadlocks.
If you see Mainor, call the school police at 912-267-4100 ext 7111.
