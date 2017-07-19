Boil water notice issued for entire city of St. Marys

Source: WPTV

A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of St. Marys, Georgia Wednesday.

The notice was issued by the St. Marys Public Works Department around 4:45 p.m.

According to the city's Facebook page, the notice was issued as a precaution after two routine water samples indicated the presence of coliform bacteria.

Residents should boil any water they plan to consume, including for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

The boil notice is expected to expire by noon on Friday.

© 2017 WTLV-TV