Boil water advisory affects St. Marys businesses, locals

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A boil water advisory that took effect late Wednesday afternoon in St. Marys, Georgia is still in effect, pending the outcome of a secondary test.

Public Works director Bobby Marr told First Coast News he's never seen a positive test confirmed in his more than 22 years with the department.

"You don't seem very alarmed," I noted after talking with Marr for several minutes.

"Well, until we get these test results tonight, then we'll move forward," he replied.

Marr was referring to the second round of sampling late Wednesday in response to the initial test Tuesday that turned up the positive result he suspects is false. One reason, he said, is the sensitivity of the process.

"You can touch the bottle, actually to take the lid off, touch the bottle, breathe on it," Marr said. "Anything happens to fall off the water spigot into it, or whatever, will contaminate the sample."

Marr said the City conducts tests monthly, taking samples from outdoor water spigots at private residences. The City maintains a roster of 30 approved residences, using samples at any 20 of the homes. The actual testing is conducted at a private lab upstate.

Marr said one reason he remains dubious about a real presence of coliform is that only two of the 20 samples gave a positive reading. Another is the close proximity - about half a mile, Marr said - separating the two 'positives'.

"Because of the distance between those two positive results and no issues in between on other test sites," he said.

Marr added that the most recent false positive was 'a few years ago.'

Even if it's determined that this most recent reading is also inaccurate, an untold amount of business is being lost at restaurants in St. Marys. Eateries from the fast foods to the mom-and-pops were closed, their workers either absent or unauthorized to discuss the impact on revenue.

Some businesses were fortunate enough to be unaffected. The dental office of Dr. Lester Harris on Osborne Road told First Coast News it uses bottled water. Also, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine base sent a Facebook message that its operations have not been compromised.

Some residents are also prepared. Joan English pointed to a refrigerator she keeps stocked with bottled water in her garage. English shrugged off any concern, saying the City is good about communicating with people who live here.

"They'll call us back," the 17-year resident said. "I keep bottled water out in the garage always, in case something like this happens.

The secondary test conducted Wednesday consisted of samples from 10 residences including the two that produced positive results in the Tuesday sampling. The findings are expected to be announced about 8 p.m.Thursday.

