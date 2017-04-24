Behind bars, controversial pastor denies molestation conviction, lashes out at accusers

BRUNSWICK, Ga.- "I was not convicted and would not be sentenced because of what I did. I was convicted and sentenced because of who I am." Brunswick Pastor Ken Adkins told First Coast News from jail, just hours before he will be sentenced on eight counts related to child molestation accusations that happened in his church seven years ago.

Before the allegations, Adkins was a high profile pastor in Brunswick whose involvement in controversial issues extended as far as Jacksonville. He was an outspoken critic of adding sexual orientation to Jacksonville's Human Rights Ordinance, a measure that passed earlier this year.

After the Pulse nightclub shooting, he tweeted that gay people deserved what they got.

"I expect to be sentenced to life. I expect them to throw the book at me. I've made enough people mad in this city and this town, this region and North Florida and South Georgia and I have upset enough people and i understand that they are going to throw the book at me." Adkins said.

On April 10, it took a jury just one hour to convict Adkins of three charges of child molestation, three charges aggravated child molestation, and two charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Adkins says he's innocent of the charges he's convicted of. He says he did not have a sexual relationship with a teenage girl and a teenage boy. He hopes to have his conviction overturned on appeal.

"I have not been perfect. I have not lead a perfect life. Most certainly I've made some mistakes in this journey and I've made some mistakes in this situation but i most certainly did not do what I'm accused of and i just want the public to pray for me and let God's will to be done." Adkins said.

Adkins will be sentenced Tuesday in Brunswick.

