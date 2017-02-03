911 operator recounts frantic call from 9-year-old

John Girton at work in Glynn County. (Photo: Monica Garcia)

Call center 911 operators have delivered babies over the phone, administered CPR and, on Sunday, one communications supervisor helped a little girl in distress.

It's not just a call center - but a lifeline. That's how John Girton, with his calm and collected voice on the other end of the line when you call 911, sees his line of work.

On a job where he receives an average of 100 calls for help a day, one call stands out.

"My dad is drunk," came the frantic call. "And he's the only one driving. I think I'm going to get into a wreck."

"Is your dad the only one driving? Where are you? Are you in the car with him?" Girton replied.

In order to protect the 9-year-old 911 caller's privacy, we aren't identifying her or her father.

Sunday afternoon, Girton was 8 hours into a 12-hour shift at the Glynn County 911 Operations Center when he received the heart-wrenching phone call.

"The girl called in frantic," Girton explained. "I couldn't understand anything she was saying; she was sobbing. My main thing was trying to get her to talk so I could understand her."

The girl said her father was drinking and driving and she was worried they were going to get into a car crash.

"Getting that child's safety was the first, foremost thing and trying - and just trying - to get an understanding," Girton said. "A lot of times you do have to lower your language to get to their level."

But she couldn't tell him where they were heading.

"And so I had her start telling me locations to know where she was going - she thought they were going to her grandparents' house," he said.

She asked him to locate her.

"When she was saying, 'can't you locate me?' I wouldn't think a 9-year-old would know that technology, but she did," Girton continued.

Then Girton instructed her to look out the window and to tell him what she sees.

"Thank goodness the equipment I was able to ping the cell phone off of the tower," he explained. "She was in St. Simons."

For 17 minutes, Girton stayed on the phone with the young girl. He says after doing the job for this long, he relies on his training to stay focused. Though, this isn't his first tough call. Girton said what keeps him going are moments like this - when he was able to help a young girl. Moments that could have ended tragically, but, because of his guidance, didn't.

"After I realized the police have gotten there and she was safe it was on to the next call," he said. "I can't really linger on what's going on."

Operators say 25 percent of phone calls they received are people driving eratically. They say that number increases on big event days like the Super Bowl. They just hope everyone drives safely.

