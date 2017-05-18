3 fisherman rescued from sinking boat off St. Simons Island

Three fisherman had to be rescued Thursday after their boat began taking on water. (Photo: Coast Guard)

Three fishermen were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off St. Simons Island Thursday afternoon after their boat began to take on water.

The Coast Guard got a call just before 2 p.m. from a good Samaritan that a 73-foot fishing vessel, the Lady Vanessa, was sinking with three people on board, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard says.

A response boat and two helicopters left from Brunswick, Georgia at 2:20 p.m. and got there 25 minutes later.

All three fishermen were hoisted off the boat and taken to St. Simons Island Airport to be checked by first responders.

