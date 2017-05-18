3 fisherman rescued from sinking boat off St. Simons Island

Three fishermen were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard off St. Simons Island Thursday afternoon after their boat began to take on water.
The Coast Guard got a call just before 2 p.m. from a good Samaritan that a 73-foot fishing vessel, the Lady Vanessa, was sinking with three people on board, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard says.
A response boat and two helicopters left from Brunswick, Georgia at 2:20 p.m. and got there 25 minutes later.
All three fishermen were hoisted off the boat and taken to St. Simons Island Airport to be checked by first responders.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs