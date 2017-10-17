2 U.S. sailors found dead four days apart at same home in Kingsland

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

Two sailors with the U.S. Navy were found dead at the same home in Kingsland, Georgia this past week.

Both sailors were found unconscious at a home on Spinnaker Circle four days apart.

The first sailor, identified as 25-year-old Brian Thomas Jarrell, was found unconscious and not breathing on Oct. 12. Police were called out to the residence around 4:40 p.m. When crews arrived, they checked his vitals and determined that he was dead at the scene.

Four days later on Oct. 16, Kingsland Police were called back to the residence because of reports of an unresponsive body that was found. When they arrived, they found the sailor, identified as Ty Bell, laying on the couch with a white foamy substance coming from his nose, according to police reports. Crews hooked up EKG electrodes to him and tried to revive him, but he was confirmed dead at 8:54 a.m.

At this time, the cause of death for both sailors hasn't been confirmed.

Police have determined that the residence belonged to Bell. Both sailors were on active duty based at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Stay with First Coast News for more information on this developing story.

© 2017 WTLV-TV