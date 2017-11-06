Georgia expects Amazon officials to visit potential sites soon

Amazon says it plans to hire 30,000 part-time workers in then next year. Getty photo

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia officials say they expect Amazon's site selection team to begin making visits to prospective cities as soon as this month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the visits are expected as the hunt for the e-commerce giant's second headquarters - and the prospect of 50,000 corporate jobs - enters its next phase. State officials recently offered a glimpse into the official bid for HQ2, a proposal that includes urban and suburban sites, and highlights the region's workforce, research universities, transit and airport connections.

State law allows Georgia's recruiters to keep details of the bid secret. But Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Tom Croteau recently provided an overview that showed not only the scale of what Amazon has said it wants, but how the state and its partners are recruiting the company.

