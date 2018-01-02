Georgia 'emergency team' ready for winter advisory

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- Usually part of Georgia's Emergency Management Team in Brunswick is dealing with hurricanes not winter weather like ice and snow. Even though it's a rare occurrence, maybe once every year or so, the team tells First Coast News they're ready to keep you warm and safe.

“We’re used to sunny sunsets and warm Christmases," emergency management team member Alec Eaton said.

Alec Eaton is not letting the sunshine or winds fool him. The wind-chill is leaving many bundled up in knit hats, scarves and bulky coats.

Eaton is using prior experience to prepare for this upcoming cold snap.

“A few years back we had an ice storm in Atlanta that affected everyone pretty heavily and I think we saw that colder weather can come to our coastal communities. And I think that everyone is just really cautious and they have a right to be.”

The emergency management team in Brunswick has been on the phone since last week with the National Weather Service and local agencies discussing their resources and areas of concern.

“The big one, of course, is the causeways that we have around here to our local islands," Eaton said.

The focus now is southern Georgia is reminding drivers that those patches that look like puddles might be black ice.

“People not being used to that and might forget and driving towards it, so we want to make sure people are driving at a slower rate, cautious, try to drive when it’s a warmer time in the day.”

“For the Coastal Health District we actually operate in eight counties, Glynn County is just one of them, we have to be concerned about safety of not only our employees, but all of our clients that we serve in the public as well, coastal health district director Todd Wynkoff said.

For safety, The Coastal Health District is closing all public health facilities from walk-in clinics to nutrition services for women infants and children and those looking for flu shots Wednesday. Depending on the weather, plans are to reopen Thursday afternoon.

“We hope it doesn’t happen, but at this point, we don’t want people to think they have to be on the road and then risk their own lives," Wynkoff said.

And for those looking to get out of the cold, churches are extending hours for warming stations until at least Friday.

Emergency Management Officials in Brunswick say they’re constantly receiving updates on weather patterns every eight hours, so a minimum of two updates to their social media on current trends to see if this gets better or worse. Make sure to keep it tuned to First Coast News for the very latest.

