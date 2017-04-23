Georgia cuts ties with Brunswick recruit after battery charge

D'Antne Demery at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. (Photo: Robin Alam, AP)

Georgia moved quickly Sunday to cut ties with a football recruit from Brunswick, Georgia, who was arrested Saturday night following an altercation with his girlfriend.

D'Antne Demery, a four-star prospect who was part of a trio of highly rated offensive linemen Georgia signed in February, was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple battery and criminal trespass after an incident in Athens that followed his attendance at Georgia's spring game. Now, he will not not be allowed to enroll at Georgia this fall.

"University of Georgia football signee D’Antne Demery has been released from his National Letter of Intent according to an announcement by UGA head coach Kirby Smart," the school said in a release Sunday afternoon.

According to a synopsis of his arrest, which was provided to multiple media outlets by the county, Demery's girlfriend called 911 and accused him of grabbing her by the back of the neck and pushing her against the wall during an argument in which friends had to step in to separate them. The victim is the mother of Demery's one-month old child.

Georgia has acted decisively in the past when it comes to domestic violence charges, notably dismissing highly rated defensive tackle Jonathan Taylor in 2014 following a complaint by his girlfriend. He later enrolled at Alabama — where Smart was the defensive coordinator under Nick Saban — but was arrested again two months later, ending his career in Tuscaloosa.

