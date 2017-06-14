Funeral services announced for slain Ga. corrections officers

Funeral services have been announced for Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.

Both were allegedly shot to death by inmates on Tuesday.

Services for officer Curtis Billue are scheduled to take place Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. in the Wilkinson County High School Auditorium in McIntyre.

Monica's services are being handled by Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville.

His visitation is from 5-7 p.m., Monday at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, 1670 N. Jefferson St., Milledgeville.

His service is 2 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Milledgeville, 366 Log Cabin Drive, Milledgeville.

