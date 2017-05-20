Funeral held for beloved Jacksonville pastor, R.J. Washington Saturday

RJ Washington. Photo Courtesy: Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A funeral is being held for a beloved local pastor, Rodney "R.J." Washington, who died earlier this week.

Immediate family members confirmed with First Coast News Tuesday that Washington died after a long fight with cancer. He was 54 years old.

The church he founded, Titus Harvest Dome Spectrum Church on Atlantic Boulevard, is holding the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20. The church was built in 2002, but he founded Titus ministry back in 1985.

First Coast News will be live streaming his funeral services on our website and Facebook page.

