Fully-covered suspect robs St. Aug convenience store at gunpoint: Deputies

Can you help St. Johns County deputies identify this man? (Photo: SJCSO)

Deputies are asking for your help in a very specific way to find an armed robbery suspect in St. Augustine Sunday morning.

A man full covered walked into the Circle K near State Road 16 on Schallers Road at 3:41 a.m. and started waving around a small handgun demanding money, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says.

While no part of the man can be seen, his voice can be heard, and his mannerisms are memorable. The sheriff's office is asking anyone and everyone to listen to the voice in the video with their eyes closed and then watch the video for the suspect's mannerisms.

He repeatedly tells the clerk to "move faster" while pointing the gun at her in the video. He keeps one hand inside his hoodie and the other on the gun.

The clerk lets him know she can't open the register without a sale. He continues to demand she open the register while constantly looking over his shoulder and pacing back and forth in front of the counter.

Eventually, he decides to take the whole thing.

The suspect took the cash register with him and fled on foot to the northwest toward Collins Avenue. Detectives believe the suspect may be local.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Detective Mark Kapelka with the sheriff's office. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Watch the video below (language warning):

© 2017 WTLV-TV