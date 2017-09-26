Frontier Airlines announces new service from Jacksonville Airport

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Low fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announced it will serve two new cities from Jacksonville International Airport with nonstop, low-cost flights to Chicago-O’Hare and Philadelphia. This announcement comes after recently announced service to Cincinnati and Denver for a total of four destinations. These flights are available now and the airline is celebrating the new service with fares as low as $39 at flyfrontier.com.

“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Jacksonville community with more low cost flight options,” said Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing for Frontier Airlines. “Even before our first flight has taken off from Jacksonville, the community support for our Low Fares Done Right product has been great and that’s why we are now offering more destination options.”

“Frontier’s arrival at JAX means more low fares for Northeast Florida travelers,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Steve Grossman said. “Today’s announcement also provides our travelers with more choices when they fly.”

