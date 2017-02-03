Former SJSO sergeant behind bars for allegedly mishandling PAL funds

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: First Coast News)

A former sergeant for the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is behind bars Friday after a month's long investigation revealed he mishandled Police Athletic League (PAL) funds, authorities say.

Robert Gober III allegedly used more than $1,000 in PAL funds for personal expenses like NBA tickets, fantasy football league purchases, custom-made calendars and a vehicle repair, among other things, says Chuck Mulligan, the spokesperson for SJSO.

There was a warrant issued for Gober, and the State Attorney announced that he turned himself into the Putnam County jail Friday.

A criminal and administrative investigation was opened after SJSO employees noticed discrepancies with how PAL funds were being accounted for over the last year. Gober was placed on administration leave immediately.

Gober resigned from his position on Wednesday.

He is now facing third degree felony charges.

