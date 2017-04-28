Former Rep. Brown corruption trial: Single donor gave bogus charity over $90,000

Big donors to a bogus charity linked to former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown were brought up after lunch on the third day of testimony in the congresswoman’s corruption trial at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.

A Florida developer, Bob Picerne, gave One Door For Education and various other organizations linked to the fake charity, $90,000 over three years, much to the dismay of one of the executives of the company.

Don Miller took the stand and told the court twenty minutes into his testimony that he believed his boss, Picerne, who was close friends with the congresswoman, was being taken advantage of.

The congresswoman or her chief of staff Ronnie Simmons would simply need to call up Miller or Picerne for a long while, ask for money, and generally receive it, Miller told the court.

Miller told the court it took almost a year for him to learn from anyone that One Door was a charity giving out scholarships. Brown only told him it was a non-profit, he said.

When Miller stopped responding to Simmons and Brown because he believed they were asking for too much money, they began going directly to his boss and kept getting funds. Picerne funding receptions, part of the Jags-Redskins game referenced earlier in the day, and the golf tournament.

Richard Lipsky also took the stand. Lipsky owns two hospitals in New Jersey and got to know the congresswoman through his work with the VA clinics. She worked on the Veterans Affairs committee in the House and worked to help him provide care to veterans.

Brown also asked Lipsky for several donations. He gave several thousands of dollars over three years and never knew the money wasn’t going to a legitimate charity. When asked by the prosecution if he would have given to One Door if he’d known Simmons and Brown were taking cash out of the account, he answered the same way every donor has: absolutely not.

He even gave $10,000 for Brown’s Onyx magazine commemorative cover, too. Brown told him to leave the pay line blank on the check because she had to figure out who to make it payable to. It was something several other donors testified to hearing from the congresswoman or her chief of staff when handing out checks.

Marva Brown Johnson took the stand after brief recess and walked the court through the donations of Bright House Networks to One Door For Education – totaling $76,000 over three years.

Johnson oversaw $600,000 a year in publicity funds for Bright House meant to be used for charitable causes. She met Brown while lobbying Central Florida delegates in the U.S. House. Brown began to solicit Johnson for donations from the cable provider. She told Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva Bright House they focused on educational giving and wholeheartedly believes in donations for furthering educational endeavors.

She told the court she trusted Brown and that was the reason she gave so much to One Door when her office would ask. “[It was] very important to me that Congresswoman Brown was attached to it,” she told the jury.

James Smith, Brown’s attorney, spent his cross-examinations following the same tact he had with previous donors: asking if they’d ever been told the money they were donating was just going to scholarships – they weren’t – and if Simmons solicited donations – he usually did.

In Miller’s case, Brown would ask for something and then Simmons would follow up on collecting the money. In Bright House’s case, Simmons would email requesting help for various projects, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference, Brown’s reception at the conference, her golf tournament, and sending 22 students to China for two weeks.

In one instance, Simmons emailed Johnson from Bright House saying he was ‘in a jam’ and needed one of the checks for $10,000 as soon as possible. The checks were supposed to be for two VIP seats at a Congressional Black Caucus gala in 2015. Johnson had the check overnighted.

Defense attorney Smith argued in his opening statement that Brown was duped by Simmons and One Door’s president Carla Wiley. He told the court Brown truly believed the charity was both real and doing good work because that’s what Simmons told her.

Simmons was like a son to her, Smith told the jury, and she would fully believe anything he told her.

The government argues all three were in on the fraud scheme, and Simmons and Wiley have already pleaded guilty.

The trial will pick up again Monday morning around 9 at the federal court building in downtown Jacksonville.

