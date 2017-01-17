Former JSO officer says lack of policy enforcement led to killing of unarmed man

Jeff Edwards, formerly with JSO, said a critical policy would have prevented him from fatally shooting an unarmed black man back in 2012.

A former Jacksonville Sheriff's officer is planning to testify against the city of Jacksonville and his former employer.

Jeff Edwards, formerly with JSO, said a critical policy, which was not in effect, would have prevented him from fatally shooting an unarmed black man back in 2012.

In May of 2012, former JSO officer Jeff Edwards shot and killed Davinian Williams during a traffic stop.



A shooting for which Edwards was fired.

Attorney Rufus Pennington with the Coker Firm in Jacksonville calls it a break down in training and JSO's early warning program, which Pennington said was not in place until after the 2012 fatal shooting.



The early warning program takes officers off their patrol they exhibit warning signs, like behavioral problems.



Pennington is speaking on behalf of the former officer.



Before the May 2012 shooting, Pennington says Edwards received five instances of excessive force with a tazer. Pennington says things like this should have taken Edwards off patrol.



The trial in relation to Williams' death will go before a jury on April 10, 2017.

